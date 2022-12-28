Six men have been arrested in connection with an attempted burglary in Burntwood.

Police say four people had been spotted trying to break into business premises on New Road at 9pm yesterday before leaving in a red Mercedes Sprinter van.

Nothing was reported stolen, but officers later stopped a vehicle matching the description on Hospital Road 40 minutes later.

A sledge hammer, balaclavas and gloves were seized.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We detained two 22-year-old men, both of no-fixed-address, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary with intent to steal. A 44-year-old man, from Dagenham, was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary with intent to steal and driving whilst disqualified. “A further three men, aged 21, 23 and 31, all from Dagenham, were also arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary with intent to steal. “All six men remain in police custody while inquiries continue.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 640 of 27th December. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.