The family of a man who died in a crash have have paid tribute to him.

Richard Allen, 33, from Lichfield, died on 23rd December on the A5 Wall bypass in Lichfield, following a crash at around 10.20pm involving his blue Ford Fiesta and a black Volkswagen.

In a statement, Mr Allen’s family said:

“Rich brightened up the lives of so many people. “He will be really sadly missed by everyone that knew him.” Family of Richard Allen

A 35-year-old man from the Bloxwich area, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving has been handed conditional police bail while inquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Paul Bradbury, said:

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the collision or anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage in the lead up to the crash.



“Our thoughts remain with Mr Allen’s family and friends as they come to terms with this devastating loss.” Det Sgt Paul Bradbury, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 751 of 23th December. Alternatively, email the collision investigation unit directly via ciu@staffordshire.police.uk.