Formal plans have been submitted for a new memorial woodland in Alrewas.

The National Memorial Arboretum said the scheme would recognise “the service, sacrifice and hardship” during the Covid pandemic.

The proposals would see 25 acres pf land planted with trees, grasses and wildflowers and a pond.

A play area is also planned be positioned at the centre of the woodland.

“The design and layout of the proposal has been progressed through significant local and national engagement with the local community, staff, key stakeholders, and MPs. “The proposed development would be an extension to the National Memorial Arboretum and would include the provision of a designed woodland overlaid with narrative trails and the creation of special spaces for remembrance, reflection, enjoyment and sharing.” Planning statement

The development would also include a number of new buildings, including a plaza and a multiuse structure.

“Known as the place of reflection, it includes practical rooms as well as a larger main hall which includes large doors to the front that can open out onto an amphitheatre which can be used for events or used informally as a place for rest. “When the doors are closed, the building can have a multiple of uses such as training or exhibitions. “The building also includes a smaller contemplation space which can be used as a multifaith room.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.