Tickets have gone on sale for a night of disco hits at the Lichfield Garrick.

Disco Inferno will return to the city stage on 22nd April 2023.

The show features classics such as Blame It On The Boogie, Car Wash and It’s Raining Men.

A spokesperson said:

“For all those who dreamed of going to New York’s Studio 54, Disco Inferno is the spectacular all singing, all dancing celebration of everything disco – this electrifying show just screams glitter balls and good times.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £27 and can be booked online.