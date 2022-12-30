People looking to bag a bargain in the January sales are being urged to shop with care and brush up on their legal rights.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards service wants consumers to stay alert to avoid falling victim to scams or being duped by fake websites or counterfeit goods.

Key rights include a 30-day right to return faulty goods, the right to challenge unfair terms and conditions, and a right to redress where services are performed poorly.

An additional 14-day cooling-off period to return unwanted items applies to most goods purchased online.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The January sales are a busy time for shopping and we simply want to remind people of their rights and to be aware of potential pitfalls when they’re handing over their money. “Whether shopping in a physical shop or online, it’s important that people are aware of their consumer rights and laws. These are designed to protect shoppers and include things like the right to a refund if goods are faulty or if they don’t match their description. “If you do spot a bargain price, it’s always worth checking comparison websites to check if the price really is a bargain. “Unfortunately, shoppers are also increasingly targeted by criminals and scammers and that’s why it is important that people follow some simple safety tips when buying online. “It’s worth looking out for fake websites and only buying your items from trusted websites or where there are positive reviews.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Concerns about the sale of counterfeit goods can be reported to the Staffordshire fight the fakes hotline on 01785 330356.



