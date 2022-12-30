A Burntwood man has been charged in connection with a series of burglaries.

Ian Brindley, of Deal Avenue, has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at North Staffordshire Justice Centre later today (30th December).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The 57-year-old has been charged with four counts of burglary other than dwelling – theft, and one count of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

The charges related to incidents across Burntwood and Cannock between 1st and 28th December.