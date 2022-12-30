People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to join a community initiative to start 2023 by getting active.

The Ranuary scheme urges locals to walk or run every day during January.

Organiser Gavin McAndrew said:

“Ranuary is aimed at anyone who may need a little motivation after Christmas. It’s a small but really supportive community, and it’s growing each year “Distance and speed are irrelevant – what’s important is to get out everyday and feel physically fitter and mentally stronger. “Run, walk or shuffle, just do what you can each day, and support others.” Gain McAndrew

Participants can post details of their daily efforts under the #Ranuary2023 hashtag on social media.