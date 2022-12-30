Supermarkets in Lichfield and Burntwood has joined other stores across the county in donating food to community groups and charities on Christmas Eve.

Aldi said the equivalent of 17,800 meals had been handed over to support those in need across Staffordshire – with the initiative set to be repeated on New Year’s Eve.

Working with Neighbourly, the supermarket pairs up stores with local partners to collect unsold fresh and chilled food .

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said:

“We are incredibly proud to have supported so many amazing charities and community groups in Staffordshire this Christmas, helping them to provide warm and healthy festive meals to those in need. “We know that the festive period will have been a particularly challenging time for so many this year which is why we also launched our Emergency Foodbank Fund – allowing us to support even more organisations at a time of heightened demand.” Liz Fox, Aldi UK

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: