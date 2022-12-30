Lichfield residents are among those who have been named in the King’s New Year’s Honours.

It is the first list of the reign of King Charles III.

Local residents to receive honours include:

CBE, for Prof Janet Mary Lord, of Barton under Needwood, Professor of Immune Cell Biology and Director of the MRC-Versus Arthritis Centre for Musculoskeletal Ageing Research at the University of Birmingham, for services to older people.

MBE, for Mrs Angela Mary Ham, of Lichfield, lately the head of business support services at the National Memorial Arboretum, for services to national commemoration.

BEM, for Mrs Sarah Jane Coffey, of Lichfield, executive assistant to the CEO of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, for services to sport.

Ian Dudson CBE, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, said: