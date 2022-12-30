Squash players from Lichfield and Burntwood have seen red after cold courts hampered their festive tournament.

The two groups came together for the competition at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

But the tournament was forced to use alternative balls due to a lack of heating to the courts.

A spokesperson explained.:

“The tournament used red dot balls which are bouncier than the usual yellow or double yellow dot balls used by most club level squash players. “There are major issues with court heating at present, as the Burntwood Leisure Centre management has actually turned off any heating to the squash courts area. This has caused a lot of disquiet amongst the players as they are finding it impossible to properly enjoy their squash at present. “Maintaining court temperature to a reasonable level is vital in terms of ensuring squash of any quality can be played, especially where the preferred double yellow dot ball is used. Anything below this, the ball simply can’t get warm enough and you end up playing ‘dead ball squash’ with ultra-short rallies, which is no fun for anyone. “When we decided to hold this tournament therefore, we made the instant decision to use the red dot balls, as effectively, it is the only way we can guarantee that any decent, enjoyable form of squash can be played. “In addition, injuries like muscle cramps and tears are much more likely in cooler temperatures, so there is also a player safety aspect to consider.”

Despite the restrictions, players from both clubs made the most of the opportunity to compete.