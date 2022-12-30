A train operator has urged passengers to check before they travel ahead of the latest round of industrial action.

The RMT and ASLEF unions will walk out next week.

Avanti West Coast say the strikes will lead to a “significantly reduced timetable” on 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th January, while the operator will rain no services on any route on 5th January.

Barry Milsom, executive director of operations and safety at Avanti West Coast, said: