A train operator has urged passengers to check before they travel ahead of the latest round of industrial action.
The RMT and ASLEF unions will walk out next week.
Avanti West Coast say the strikes will lead to a “significantly reduced timetable” on 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th January, while the operator will rain no services on any route on 5th January.
Barry Milsom, executive director of operations and safety at Avanti West Coast, said:
“While our customers should be making journeys with us to return to work or school after the Christmas break, they’re facing nearly a whole week of disruption due to more strike action by RMT and ASLEF.
“The start of the New Year sees journeys impacted once again and I would like to thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding.
“Two 48-hour walkouts by the RMT means we’re operating a significantly reduced timetable on 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th January, so customers should only travel if absolutely necessary on these days.
“On 5th January we will have no services due to ASLEF’s strike, and we’re telling customers not to travel.
“Any customers with tickets are strongly advised to make their journey on alternative days or claim a full refund.
“We all need to be working together for the long-term benefit of our people and customers. So, we will continue our industry reform talks with the RMT and ASLEF so we can develop a railway fit for the 21st century.”Barry Milsom, Avanti West Coast