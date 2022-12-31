The leader of Staffordshire County Council has used his New Year message to warn of a “challenging” 2023.

Cllr Alan White said the cost of living crisis would make the next 12 months difficult for many.

But he added that the county council was committed to supporting residents wherever possible by investing in the local economy and creating opportunities for growth.

Cllr Alan White’s New Year message in full:

“I hope people had an enjoyable Christmas and New Year and found time to spend with friends, family and loved ones.

“This has has been an eventful year, with both joy and sadness and it’s hard to believe how fast it has gone.

“In June, the nation came together to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, with a host of events in honour of her remarkable 70 year reign. It was only four months later in September when she sadly passed away – a sadness overwhelmingly felt across the county and the country.

“As a young woman, she took on the unexpected mantle of becoming Queen and dedicated her life to serving the country, both here and across the Commonwealth. For this, we are truly grateful.

“During the summer, Birmingham hosted the 2022 Commonwealth Games. They were a huge success and for a couple of days showcase some of the best of Staffordshire to a global audience. The stunning Cannock Chase Forest hosted mountain biking, while South Staffordshire welcomed part of the road cycling time trials. Both events were a huge success and showed what our great county has to offer.

“However, this year has been a struggle for many in Staffordshire, who feel the pressure from the increasing cost of living, rising energy costs and everyday essentials.

“Our Here to Help campaign and dedicated webpages continue to signpost people to support on things like managing debt, paying bills, food and essentials, staying warm and helping others.

“At the same time, in our communities, many individuals, businesses and community groups have stepped in to help friends, neighbours and people in need, again giving time, money and emotional support. In challenging times, we see the best of Staffordshire people.

“Looking ahead to 2023, we have just published our draft budget and spending plan for the next financial year. They once again show that we are a well-run and financially stable council.

“So, while it is not without difficulty, we are able to manage the impact of inflation, continue to care for and support those who need our help, and invest in our priorities in the year ahead. This includes continued investment in our economy – in the infrastructure that our businesses need to compete and grow.

“One key area is in improving skills, making sure that we have skilled and ambitious employees to meet the changing needs of our employers. We will also invest in broadband, schools and a further £50million in our highways.

“With the UK economy now in recession, we must keep creating the conditions that make Staffordshire a great place to do business, to protect jobs today and create more, better opportunities for people in the future.

“I expect a challenging 12 months ahead in Staffordshire and across the UK. But I also look forward with optimism about the difference the county council can make when we work with our partners, and with our communities.

“Staffordshire is a great county, with ingenious people and an amazing story to tell. I hope in the year ahead that more people across Staffordshire do their bit by sharing that story and making a positive contribution to its next chapter.

“I hope people have a healthy and happy 2023.”

Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council