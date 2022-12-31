Plans to demolish a Lichfield property and build a replacement will be discussed by councillors in the New Year.

The proposals for Little Meadows on St Chads Road will be heard by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee.

The application has been called in by Cllr Colin Ball over concerns about the size of the two-bedroom replacement home and the impact it could have on the privacy of neighbours, while Lichfield City Council has raised concerns over the “increased massing of buildings on the site” and “the loss of green space which has an impact on biodiversity”.

But a planning report has recommended the proposals be given the green light.

“It is noted that concerns have been raised regarding the overall scale of the replacement dwelling. Following the withdrawal of a previous application, the design and scale of the replacement dwelling has been revised, resulting in a smaller property being proposed.

“The scale and design of the proposed detached bungalow is considered to be acceptable in relation to the size of the plot, the surrounding neighbouring residential properties, and architectural style of the surrounding wider locality.

“The scale and height of the replacement property is acceptable and does not result in unacceptable overbearing impact upon neighbouring amenity space. The proposed dwelling would not give rise to unacceptable levels of noise or disturbance over and above the existing situation.”

The meeting of the planning committee will take place on 9th January.