Lichfield City will kick off the New Year with a home clash against Worcester City.

Ivor Green’s men will look to bounce back to winning ways when they take to the field at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (2nd January).

City went down 1-0 at Atherstone Town in their final fixture of 2022, but will be hoping for a better start to 2023.

Lichfield currently lie ninth in the Midland Football League Premier Division, 20 points ahead of their 18th placed visitors.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.