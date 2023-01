The music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will be celebrated at a concert in Barton-under-Needwood.

The Jerseys will be at The Waterfront a Barton Marina on 24th March.

A spokesperson said:

“The concert follows the quartet’s outstanding career from the early days on the streets of New Jersey to the band’s glittering stardom.”

Tickets are £22 and can be booked online.