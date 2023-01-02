The deputy chief constable of Staffordshire Police has been hailed for helping to make a difference to communities after being recognised in the King’s New Year’s Honours List.

Emma Barnett will receive the King’s Policing Medal (KPM) after a policing career spanning 29 years so far.

She began as a police constable with West Midlands Police, eventually becoming commander of one of the largest units in the country.

Emma then joined Staffordshire Police as assistant chief constable, becoming deputy chief constable in August 2020 and served as the temporary chief constable for six months in 2021.

During her time in the county, she has successfully led the force through situations such as the national increase in the terror threat level rising to critical in 2017 and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Constable Chris Noble said: