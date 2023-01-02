Drivers are being urged to plan ahead due to strike action by National Highways staff.

Members of the PCS unions will walk out tomorrow (3rd January) and Wednesday.

National Highways say “well-rehearsed resilience plans” are in place, with bosses saying they are confident that the industrial action will have “minimal overall impact”.

Duncan Smith, executive director of operations at National Highways, said:

“A small minority of front-line operational staff are involved in the PCS strikes, which have had minimal overall impact so far. “We have well-rehearsed resilience plans in place to continue managing and operating our network safely, including when wider action takes place in the New Year. “Millions of people rely on our roads and there is a possibility that they may be busier than usual on strike days, particularly as they fall on the first working days after the festive break when industrial action is also being staged on other transport modes. “We’d urge drivers to plan ahead and check their vehicle is in good working condition.” Duncan Smith, National Highways

People are advised to check the National Highways traffic website for road conditions and any congestion before setting off on a journey.

The industrial action will not include staff in roles such as signage and signals and road surface maintenance.