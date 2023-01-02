A show celebrating the music of Tina Turner is coming to Lichfield.

The Lichfield Garrick will welcome Totally Tina on 21st January.

A spokesperson said:

“This breathtaking recreation of a live Tina Turner concert celebrates the golden anniversary of the queen of rock ’n’ roll’s signature tune Proud Mary. “Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine Riddoch recreates those famed live performances.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.