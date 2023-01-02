Representatives of Lichfield RUFC have handed over a cheque for £7,500 raised for charity.
They attended the Leicester Tigers and Gloucester clash before Christmas to deliver the money to Ed Slater for his 4ED charity for MND.
The funds were raised through donations, shirt auctions and raffles during the year.
Club secretary Curt Wilkins said:
“It was a huge honour to present this on behalf of the club.
“We spent some time with Ed and a small audience where he talked about his short journey of diagnosis to the work he is doing now to inspire others, which I think is a great message and a calling to other clubs to do what we do and have done.”Curt Wilkins