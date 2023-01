Police are trying to trace a missing person they believe may be in the Lichfield area.

Steffan McQuillan has not been seen since leaving Corby.

The 29-year-old is described as 5ft 10″ tall with a moustache and a slight beard. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a white top and a green coat.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 452 of 1st January.