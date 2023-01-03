The family of a man who died in a crash in Alrewas on New Year’s Day say their “hearts are shattered”.

Brandon Anthony James Sutton, from Stretton, was walking along Kings Bromley Road in Alrewas at around 3.25am when he was hit by a blue VW Golf.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics who attended, the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the roadside.

In a statement, Brandon’s family said:

“He was the most cherished and loved son to Joanne and Lee, Nick and Sarah and brother to Chloe and Jessica, Megan and Callum, grandson, cousin, nephew, godson and friend to so many. “Life will simply never be the same again. Our hearts are shattered. “Fly high now and be with the angels – forever in our hearts.” Family statement

The driver of the Golf stayed at the scene and is helping officers with their inquiries.

Any witnesses or those with relevant dashcam footage of the area at the time of the collision are asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 181 of 1st January, or email CIU@staffordshire.police.uk.