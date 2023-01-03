Mark Swann’s Chasetown put on a cracker of a show to secure a 2-1 home win over Bedworth United.

A clever lob from Jack Langston early on was cancelled out by Tristian Dunkley in the second half. But Ryan Wynter rose highest to head home late on and secure all three points for The Scholars.

There was also red card drama when Mitch Botfield received his marching orders for a lunging tackle that left Brett Lloyd in a heap on the floor.

Chasetown began brightly and saw a Langston shot wide with five minutes on the clock before Oli Hayward sent a free-kick narrowly over.

The deadlock was broken when Langston was alert and sent a lob over the keeper and into the net via the crossbar.

The early domination continued as Danny O’Callaghan struck a shot that had to be palmed clear by Bedworth keeper Sam Lomax.

Aaron Ashford was next to go close as he curled a shot over the bar.

The Scholars started the 2nd half as they finished the first with Jordan Evans drilling a shot that narrowly went past the far post.

In the 57th minute Chasetown spurned another chance when Danny O’Callaghan rose to meet a corner only for it to go narrowly wide.

Bedworth thought they’d snatched a point 13 minutes from time when Dunkley tapped home.

But the points were won shortly afterwards when Wynter leapt highest to nod home from a corner.

Sub Botfield was sent off late on but the ten men hung on to seal the victory.

Chasetown will return to action when they take on Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday (7th January) for a 2pm kick off.