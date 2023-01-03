A Lichfield author is hoping her new book will help young people and children deal with grief.

Jaime Craven’s My Magnificent Memories tells the story of Amelia and her hedgehog, Hogpig.

The book looks at the difficult feelings of grief in children with a view to open up conversations about death and dying for young people.

Jaime said she had created the book after being encouraged by her family.

“I began writing this book 12 months ago. A young family member of mine had a difficult time processing some sad news and I told her this story to help explain how I see the cycle of grief. “In my late teens I had PTSD after surviving a natural disaster and I had a long journey with the recovery, so I feel like I can relate to young people dealing with grief. “My husband and friends encouraged me to put it into a book, and here we are! “My 6 year old daughter has very much been on the journey with me, helping me with illustrations and characters within the book. She’s been amazing.” Jaime Craven

The book has already climbed the juvenile fiction best seller charts on Amazon.

“I’ve had messages from social workers and even funeral directors saying they’ve purchased the book for the children they work with. Hopefully it can be helpful for them.” Jaime Craven

My Magnificent Memories by Jaime Craven is available on Amazon.