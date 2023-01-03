Lichfield City got 2023 off to a flying start with a 3-1 win over Worcester City.

Goals from Lewi Burnside, Sam Fitzgerald and Josh Beeson ensured all three points for Ivor Green’s men in their Midland Football League Premier Division encounter.

City began proceedings brightly with Joe Haines sending an effort wide early on.

The deadlock was broken with just three minutes on the clock as a short corner saw Luke Childs cross for Burnside to nod past visiting keeper Josh Nicol.

It was almost 2-0 shortly afterwards when a cross was flicked on before being cleared off the line by a Worcester defender.

But the visitors began to show their own attacking intent as a strike rattled the Lichfield post.

At the other end Nicol saved with his feet to deny Childs, before making a double save to deny Fitzgerald and Max Dixon.

James Beeson prevented Worcester levelling before the visitors also had penalty appeals waved away as the first 45 drew to a close.

The Lichfield keeper had to be alert early in the second half too to deny a one-on-one chance before Nicol also saved well at the other end to push Dixon’s drive away.

The second goal looked like it would be crucial and it went Lichfield’s way as Kyle Baxter found Fitzgerald who hammered the ball home.

But Worcester continued to press for a way back into the game, forcing Beeson to produce a fine save low to his left.

The visitors did reduce the deficit with ten minutes left when Elliot Hartley tapped in from close range.

Any nerves were eased for Lichfield late on though as Childs’ drive was spilled by Nicol and Beeson was quickest to react to net the loose ball.

There was still time for more drama late on as Worcester’s Dylan Hart was shown a red card for kicking out at Jamie Elkes.