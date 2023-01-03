Tickets are on sale for a floristry workshop and afternoon tea event in Lichfield.

The George Hotel will host the event on 5th February.

A spokesperson said:

“Our professional florist will teach you how to create a beautiful hat box flower arrangement with seasonal flowers for you to take home.

“Afterwards, indulge in a delicious afternoon tea which includes three tiers of finger sandwiches, scones and cakes and is served with a pot of tea or freshly brewed coffee.”

The George Hotel spokesperson