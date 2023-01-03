The number of children and young people dying from suicide in Staffordshire is a “concern”, councillors have been told.

The Staffordshire Safeguarding Children’s Board Annual Report revealed that six such deaths had been recorded in the 2021-22 period – the highest figure since 2008.

The report said a review had taken place in order to improve areas such as access to mental health support.

“Deaths from suicide continue to be a concern and were the highest since the panel formed in 2008. “As a result we conducted a thematic review during the year and also participated in a region-wide review. “The key findings from the review identified some emerging learning in relation to local pathways and processes. “The common themes were understanding and accessing mental health support, communication and support following discharge from mental health services, support for young people aged 16 to 18, and multi-agency working.” Staffordshire Safeguarding Children’s Board Annual Report

They were among 67 child deaths reviewed across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent during the time period.

Of the total, 17 were considered to have “modifiable factors” such as smoking, poor mental health, alcohol or drug abuse by parents or carers, access to appropriate service, unsafe sleeping conditions or living in chaotic environments.

“We continue to implement improvement activity against our recurring modifiable factors. “As one of the most prevalent factors, the smoking in pregnancy service has been recommissioned with a revised process to ensure better take-up of the service and support. “We have also continued our work through campaigns, support and multi-agency training such as promoting safer sleep and sharing information around unintentional injuries and hazards such as button battery awareness.” Staffordshire Safeguarding Children’s Board Annual Report

The report will be discussed at a meeting of Staffordshire County Council’s safeguarding overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday (5th January).