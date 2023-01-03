The chief executive of Staffordshire County Council is to step down after almost eight years in the role.

John Henderson joined the authority in May 2015 and as head of the paid service led the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has agreed to remain in post until the arrival of a successor.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Through John’s calm and confident leadership, not least through the pandemic, the county council has remained absolutely focused on making a difference for people and businesses in Staffordshire. “He will be a big loss to Staffordshire, but I am hugely grateful that John has agreed to remain in post until his successor arrives.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Prior to his arrival in Staffordshire, Mr Henderson had a distinguished career in the British Army, culminating in an appointment as Major General commanding the British Forces in Germany.

Mr Henderson said: