An investigation has been launched after an attempt to break into a house in Fazeley.

The incident happened at around 2am on 2nd January at Crutchley Avenue.

An offender wearing a white coat with fur around the hood tried the door handles before running off.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV or doorbell footage from the area is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 319 on 2nd January.