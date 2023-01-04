A Lichfield care home is throwing open its doors for a community open day.
Tea and entertainment will be on offer at The Spires from 10am to 4pm on 4th February.
Guests will also have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.
Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires, said:
“I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.
“Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at The Spires will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.
“Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting.”Amy Doyle, The Spires