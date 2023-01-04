A charity has temporarily stopped receiving donations at a centre in Lichfield due to items being fly-tipped outside their premises.

The Salvation Army Donation Centre on Eastern Avenue said it would not accept items until 9th January.

In a statement, the centre said:

“We are unfortunately very disappointed to find loads and loads of fly-tipping outside of our building. “Because of this, we won’t be able to take anymore donations until next week now. “Please do not bring any donations until 9th January – those who do will be turned away.” Salvation Army Donation Centre spokesperson

The centre has also warned that action will be taken against those found to be dumping items.