A charity has temporarily stopped receiving donations at a centre in Lichfield due to items being fly-tipped outside their premises.
The Salvation Army Donation Centre on Eastern Avenue said it would not accept items until 9th January.
In a statement, the centre said:
“We are unfortunately very disappointed to find loads and loads of fly-tipping outside of our building.
“Because of this, we won’t be able to take anymore donations until next week now.
“Please do not bring any donations until 9th January – those who do will be turned away.”Salvation Army Donation Centre spokesperson
The centre has also warned that action will be taken against those found to be dumping items.
“We have CCTV on site and we will be handing details over to the police on any fly-tippers.
“We are sorry it has has had to come to this, but unfortunately we had no other option due to the carelessness of others.
“We are extremely grateful for donations, but we cannot accept this much fly-tipping – we are a donation centre and not a dumping ground.”Salvation Army Donation Centre spokesperson