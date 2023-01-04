Part of a Burntwood business park has been fully let after a company moved to the site.

Computer Disposal Experts Ltd has moved to unit 28A in Zone 2 of Burntwood Business Park after agreeing a five year lease.

It enables companies and individuals to dispose of their redundant IT equipment, including hard drives, free of charge.

Nick Burgh, of Computer Disposal Experts Ltd, said:

“Demand is really growing for IT asset disposal from schools, businesses and from individuals who want to get rid of their IT equipment safely, which has meant we needed to find bigger premises quickly. “Moving to our new unit at Burntwood Business Park means we can install new storage and racking and we hope, in the future, to set up a trade counter from where we can sell the recycled IT components, laptops and other equipment. “This is a busier location in which to trade from, so it should mean we get more passing trade, too.” Nick Burgh, Computer Disposal Experts Ltd

The business – which has moved from a previous location in Lichfield – employs seven people, but it hopes to expand the team in the coming months.

Nick Bryson, associate director of Burntwood Business Park owner LCP, said: