Chasetown v Marske United. Picture: John Harris
Chasetown have been handed a home tie in the quarter final of the Staffordshire Senior Challenge Cup.

The Scholars will entertain Kidsgrove Athletic in the last eight.

The fixture will be placed in the week commencing 6th February.

