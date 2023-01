Lichfield return to action after a two week break over Christmas with the first of a crucial run of fixtures.

The Myrtle Greens are battling to get away from the danger zone in the table after being promoted last season.

They face two crucial home games this month as they look to avoid being one of two sides facing the drop, starting with the visit of Nuneaton on Saturday (7th January).

Lichfield will also entertain Stoke on 21st January.

Kick-off for both matches is 2.15pm.