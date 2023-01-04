A Lichfield salon has launched a collection point for people to donate food to those in need.
The Style Hut will invite customers to hand over items for Lichfield Foodbank.
Owner Craig Joiner said:
“Over the Christmas period I heard a discussion on food banks on the radio and how more and more people are having to use them because they simply cannot afford to buy food for their families.
“This really got to me so I wanted to do something. I contacted Lichfield Foodbank and teamed up with them to help.
“So I’m asking my lovely clients who come to their appointments to spare an item of food and bring it along so I can drop the donations off every week.”Craig Joiner, The Style Hut