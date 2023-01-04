Time is running out for clubs and voluntary groups in the city of Lichfield to apply for grant funding.

The 2023-24 scheme is being run by Lichfield City Council and the deadline is 6th January.

To be eligible, organisations must operate for the benefit of people living within the boundary of the city of Lichfield.

Organisations helped in the past have included youth groups, sports clubs, arts groups, charitable bodies and various other societies. Grants ranging from £96 to £5,500 totalling over £26,000 were awarded in the current year.

Cllr Mark Warfield, leader of Lichfield City Council, said:

“We are very fortunate to have a wide range of local clubs and societies in the city which support the needs and interests of our citizens. “Grants provided by the council can support an organisation’s general funding or, in particular, provide help with some special project. “The city council would like to help as many organisations as possible through this programme.” Cllr Mark Warfield, Lichfield City Council

The council said it was particularly keen to receive applications from organisations which have not previously applied.

Forms can be obtained by calling the city council on 01543 309858 or email administration@lichfield.gov.uk.