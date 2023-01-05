Conservative members of Lichfield District Council say they will propose a council tax freeze for local residents this year.

The precept – the share of the council tax bill given to the local authority – would remain at current levels under the plans.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said an “efficient, visionary” approach meant residents would be able to keep money in their pockets rather than seeing an increase. He said:

“A council tax freeze, while also creating a new leisure centre and cinema in the district, as well as a community hub in Burntwood and continued investment in parks and open spaces, is testament to the efficient running of a local council, while retaining a strong vision for the future.”

A final decision will be made when the local authority meet in February to set the budget for 2023-24 year.