A Fradley-based distribution business is celebrating after achieving a milestone in 2022.

Palletways Group saw ten million pallets transported last year.

The year also saw 27 independent transport companies appointed to join the network, as well as the launch of a Hungarian branch.

Luis Zubialde, Palletways’ CEO, said:

“We’re encouraged with our volumes, particularly when set against the backdrop of numerous external factors including Brexit and the driver shortage.

“As we look ahead to 2023, with the prospect of global economic uncertainty and the knock-on effect on spend, I’m reassured with the resilience across the group.

“I’d also like to commend our member recruitment team who have performed excellently over the past 12 months to strengthen our network. I know they’ll continue to do so as we look to increase our presence across the UK and Europe into 2023 and beyond.

“With several exciting developments in the pipeline for 2023, including the launch of two new hubs in our Iberian and Italian networks, we remain focused on delivering an even greater service for our members and their customers.”

Luis Zubialde, Palletways