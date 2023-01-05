Businesses in Lichfield are celebrating after being shortlisted for regional awards.

The 2023 Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards will be handed out at a ceremony in March.

Among the local businesses shortlisted is he National Memorial Arboretum, which is up for large visitor attraction of the year, experience of the year and business events venue of the year.

Elsewhere, Jungle Street Kitchen in Lichfield is shortlisted in the new tourism business award, Pom’s Kitchen and Deli is up for the team room and coffee shop of the year prize, Kings Orchard Marina is in the final of the camping, clamping and holiday park category, and The Waterfront at Barton Marina is going for the casual dining restaurant of the year award.

Cllr Philip White, cabinet member with responsibility for tourism at Staffordshire County Council, said: