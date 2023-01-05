People are being invited to find out more about playing squash at an open event in Lichfield.

The session will take place from 7pm to 9pm on 11th January.

A Lichfield Squash Club spokesperson said:

“Whether you’re a member or not, everyone is welcome to come play and learn more about the exciting sport of squash. “At our open night, we’ll have experienced coaches on hand to teach you the basics and help you improve your game – and for those who just want to play for fun, the courts will be available for informal play. “But squash is just one of the many benefits of joining our club. As a member, you’ll have access to our glass-backed courts and a supportive community of players. You’ll also get a discounted rate on court bookings, as well as the opportunity to participate in club tournaments and social events.” Lichfield Squash Club spokesperson

For more details visit the Lichfield Squash Club Facebook page.