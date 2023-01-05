People are being warned to be wary of New Year diet and wellbeing scams.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards service says reliable advice from organisations such as the NHS should be sought rather than fad diets and non-prescribed slimming pills.

Bogus or misleading claims about food supplements and products are also being highlighted.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“In recent years, we’ve seen an increase in the number of scams relating to health, wellbeing and dietary supplements. “New Year is a time when many people resolve to become healthier, and scammers exploit this. Social media is great for sharing your get-fit journey, but it can be an unreliable source of health advice. People should always get that from dependable sources such as the NHS. “The NHS website provides a wealth of support and information, and they have a free 12-week smartphone weight loss plan to help set goals, plan meals and measure progress.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The county council also work with Everyone Health Staffordshire who provide a free weight management service for eligible residents.

People can check if they are eligible for support on the Everyone Health Staffordshire website.

For more information about what to do if caught up in a subscription trap, or to report bogus health claims or scams, visit Citizens Advice or call 0345 4040506.