A screening of a performance by The Royal Ballet will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick this month.

Recorded in June last year, Water for Chocolate is inspired by Laura Esquivel’s novel which sees the central character seek to influence everyone around her.

A spokesperson said:

“In this co-production with American Ballet Theatre, Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra also acts as musical consultant for Jobs Talbot’s newly-commissioned score. “Artistic association Christopher Wheeldon has worked closely with Esquivel to reshape her richly layered story into an entertaining and engrossing new ballet.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17 and can be booked online.