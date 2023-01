Chasetown will face a short away trip as they return to action this weekend.

The Scholars will visit Sutton Coldfield Town tomorrow (7th January).

Mark Swann’s men kicked off 2023 with a 2-1 home win over Bedworth United last time out and will be looking for more of the same when they face The Royals.

A win would see 14th place Chasetown leapfrog their 12th place hosts.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 2pm.