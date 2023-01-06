Time is running out for people to have their say on the future of services for disabled and neurodivergent people in the region.

Staffordshire County Council and the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent NHS Integrated Care Board are asking for views how they can support individuals to live independent and fulfilling lives for as long as possible.

Their views will be used to inform a new joint Staffordshire Disability and Neurodiversity Strategy.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, Cllr Julia Jessel, said:

“We’re putting together a strategy that will look at what everyone can do to put people with disabilities and neurodivergence at the centre of everything we all do in Staffordshire. “We want to help everyone to remain as independent as they can and be able to live their best lives for as long as possible. “To do this, we need as many views from people with ‘lived experience’ of disability and neurodivergence as possible. “Our survey explores people’s quality of live and asks them what key things they think they need to help them and other disabled or neurodivergent people achieve their goals.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

People can give their views by completing an online survey at staffordshire.gov.uk/Staffsdnplan before 8th January.

The survey is targeted at individuals with lived experience, their carers or family members and also any professional, organisation or employee coming into contact with disabled or neurodivergent people.

Dr Paul Edmondson Jones, chief medical officer for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent ICB, said: