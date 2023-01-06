Lichfield City will look to pick up their second win of 2023 when they travel to Studley.

Two places and three points currently separate the two sides in the Midland Football League Premier Division, with Ivor Green’s men currently in ninth place in the table.

City got off to a flying start in their opening game of the New Year with a 3-1 home triumph over Worcester City.

Lichfield will hope to repeat their form in the reverse picture earlier this season when they beat Studley 3-1 at home.

Kick off at the Studley Sports Centre tomorrow (7th January) is at 3pm.