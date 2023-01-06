People are being urged to get their flu jab after hospital admission rates in the region remained high over the Christmas and New Year period.

Around 410,000 people have had their jab across the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent area so far.

But Dr Paddy Hannigan, clinical lead of the region’s vaccination programme, said it was essential that those eligible received their flu vaccination.

“We have delivered thousands of flu jabs across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, protecting thousands of people and keeping them out of hospital. “But unfortunately, flu admissions continue to be very high at our local hospitals and so it remains vital that anyone eligible, including pregnant women and children aged two and three, who are yet to have their flu jab, book in for one as soon as possible. “We’re really pleased to be able to offer, for the first time, flu vaccinations at many of our walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics. “There is an overlap in eligibility for both vaccinations, so it makes sense to offer both in the same place.” Dr Paddy Hannigan

Flu jabs are available for:

people aged 50 and over

people aged over six months to 49 in a clinical risk group

some secondary school-aged children

2 and 3-year-olds

pregnant women

primary school-aged children

care home residents

carers

frontline healthcare workers

frontline social care staff who do not have access to occupational health schemes

household contacts of people with weakened immune systems

People can contact their GP practice to book an appointment or find details of walk-in clinics at nhs.uk.