People are being urged to get their flu jab after hospital admission rates in the region remained high over the Christmas and New Year period.
Around 410,000 people have had their jab across the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent area so far.
But Dr Paddy Hannigan, clinical lead of the region’s vaccination programme, said it was essential that those eligible received their flu vaccination.
“We have delivered thousands of flu jabs across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, protecting thousands of people and keeping them out of hospital.
“But unfortunately, flu admissions continue to be very high at our local hospitals and so it remains vital that anyone eligible, including pregnant women and children aged two and three, who are yet to have their flu jab, book in for one as soon as possible.
“We’re really pleased to be able to offer, for the first time, flu vaccinations at many of our walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics.
“There is an overlap in eligibility for both vaccinations, so it makes sense to offer both in the same place.”Dr Paddy Hannigan
Flu jabs are available for:
- people aged 50 and over
- people aged over six months to 49 in a clinical risk group
- some secondary school-aged children
- 2 and 3-year-olds
- pregnant women
- primary school-aged children
- care home residents
- carers
- frontline healthcare workers
- frontline social care staff who do not have access to occupational health schemes
- household contacts of people with weakened immune systems
People can contact their GP practice to book an appointment or find details of walk-in clinics at nhs.uk.