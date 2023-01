People are being invited to get their thinking caps on for a quiz night in Whittington.

The event will take place in the village’s church hall on 21st January.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £6 for under 16s, with the price including a hot supper. They can be reserved from Jane Booker on 01543 432855.

A licensed bar will also be in operation with the event starting at 7.30pm.