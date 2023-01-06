Tributes have been paid following the death of a former councillor.

Brenda Constable served on Lichfield District Council from 1976 to 1995, returning in 2003 to 2011 before a final stint on the local authority between 2015 and 2019.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:

“We are saddened to learn of the death of Brenda Constable. “She was a committed district councillor serving various wards in Burntwood for many years and worked hard for the community. “I have very many fond memories of Brenda and many will remember her for her commitment to public service over the years. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

She had served on the council alongside her husband, Doug, who died in 2020.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said: