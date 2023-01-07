It was not to be Chasetown’s day as they left the short journey to Sutton Coldfield Town with just a point after a 0-0 draw.

The Scholars went close early on when Danny O’Callaghan received the ball in the box only for the home defence to stand strong and block the shot.

Sutton did not roll over for Chasetown though as Trea Bertie rounded Curtis Pond only for his shot to go wide via the outside of the post.

The hosts kept providing the better chances as Bertie had an effort saved by Pond only for the rebound to fall to Thomas Armitage who forced another reflex save out of the visiting goalkeeper.

Chasetown edged closer and had their best chance of the half when Aaron Ashford glanced the ball round Jonathon Brown only for Fortune Maphosa to recover and clear.

The second half took 15 minutes for any chances of note, with Maphosa sending a strike narrowly over the bar for the Royals.

In the 67th minute The Scholars almost took the lead as Jack Langston was fed through in the box only for the goalkeeper to stand tall and deny him – with the rebound also getting the same treatment.

Another effort went astray when Mitch Botfield hit an effort that was strongly palmed wide by Brown.