A Liberal Democrat councillor has urged Lichfield and Burntwood residents to “vote for change” later this year.

Lichfield District Council seats will be up for grabs when people head to the polls in May.

Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for Chadsmead ward, said the need for change was clear.

“Las year was a very hard one for many residents, so I wish all residents all the very best for 2023, but am aware that the next 12 months will be very challenging for many in our community. “So at the May elections residents can vote for change. “The Conservatives control your council and we see the same position with the Lichfield Conservatives as we do with their chaotic party nationally. “In Lichfield they have dragged their feet and have a record of non-delivery for you. They are still the same Conservatives who do not really believe in investing in our public services and communities.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ray said the ongoing delays to the Birmingham Road site – formerly Friarsgate – demonstrated why change was needed.