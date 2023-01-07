Lichfield City came from behind to pick up a point at Studley.

The hosts went in front when Ben Welsh netted just after the half hour mark, but Ivor Green’s men levelled five minutes before the break when Joe Haines headed home.

The opening stages saw both sides testing each other with balls into the box until Sam Fitzgerald forced the first real save of note as Studley keeper Brendan Bunn was forced to take two attempts to gather the City man’s strike.

The hosts went in front though as Welsh rose highest to nod home from a corner.

Max Dixon went close to levelling when his goalbound header deflected off a defender and wide.

But City did find the equaliser when Fitzgerald’s cross was flicked on for Haines to nod home.

Lewi Burnside went close to giving Lichfield the lead in the second half when his header was cleared off the line.

Fitzgerald and Dixon then saw shots saved by Bunn before a lengthy stoppage due to an injury to a home player.

When the game restarted, James Beeson produced a stunning point blank save to prevent Lichfield falling behind again.

City’s defence was being forced to stand firm as the hosts began to push for a breakthrough – but it looked like they’d been breached when the ball hit the net, only for the offside flag to deny Studley a second goal.

Lichfield rallied and twice saw the woodwork deny them as Josh Beeson and Jack Edwards hit the upright before the full time whistle blew.